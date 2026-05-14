President of Timor-Leste EXPOSES Western Hypocrisy & Downfall | H.E. José Ramos-Horta

President José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste joins Felix Marquardt to discuss Europe’s loss of credibility on international law, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the Iran crisis, the collapse of UN authority, energy and shipping risks, moral limits in war, freedom fighters and terrorism, the Nobel Peace Prize, and Timor-Leste’s approach to diplomacy and peace.
Links:
President José Ramos-Horta (Official): https://presidenciarepublica.tl/
President José Ramos-Horta (Personal): https://ramoshorta.com/
Black Elephant Experience: @TheBlackElephantExperience
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:31 Europe and Asia in a fractured world
00:07:58 Europe and the collapse of credibility
00:15:15 Ukraine Iran and global energy shock
00:20:58 Iran regional war and deterrence
00:32:39 Freedom fighters terrorism and Gaza
00:44:27 Nobel Peace Prize and moral authority
00:47:38 Timor-Leste diplomacy and peace