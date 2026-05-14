Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
President of Timor-Leste EXPOSES Western Hypocrisy & Downfall | H.E. José Ramos-Horta
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President of Timor-Leste EXPOSES Western Hypocrisy & Downfall | H.E. José Ramos-Horta

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 14, 2026

President José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste joins Felix Marquardt to discuss Europe’s loss of credibility on international law, the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the Iran crisis, the collapse of UN authority, energy and shipping risks, moral limits in war, freedom fighters and terrorism, the Nobel Peace Prize, and Timor-Leste’s approach to diplomacy and peace.

Links:

President José Ramos-Horta (Official): https://presidenciarepublica.tl/

President José Ramos-Horta (Personal): https://ramoshorta.com/

Black Elephant Experience: @TheBlackElephantExperience

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:31 Europe and Asia in a fractured world

00:07:58 Europe and the collapse of credibility

00:15:15 Ukraine Iran and global energy shock

00:20:58 Iran regional war and deterrence

00:32:39 Freedom fighters terrorism and Gaza

00:44:27 Nobel Peace Prize and moral authority

00:47:38 Timor-Leste diplomacy and peace

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