Professor EXPOSES Secret Origins Of The Israel Project | Prof. Yakov Rabkin

Originally published on 17 Oct 2025.
Is Zionism a Jewish movement, or is it a form of European ethnic nationalism transplanted to Palestine? What if the idea of gathering Jews in the Holy Land was originally a Protestant Christian concept? We dive into these provocative questions, challenging everything you thought you knew about this ideology.To help us understand this, today I’m talking to Dr. Yakov Rabkin, a professor emeritus of history at the University of Montreal. His publications include over 300 articles and several monographs and edited volumes. His newest work is a short but highly fascinating account about “Israel in Palestine: Jewish Rejection of Zionism”.Together, we explore the deep-seated Jewish opposition to Zionism, tracing its violent underpinnings back to Russian revolutionary traditions. We'll uncover the surprising alliances between Zionists and anti-Semites, discuss how it uprooted ancient Jewish communities, and examine why this colonial project continues to receive unwavering Western support today.Links:Prof. Rabkin's latest book: https://israelpalestinebook.com/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
