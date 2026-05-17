Professor EXPOSES the Transatlantic Epstein Class (Formation) | Prof. Kees v.d. Pijl

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Dr. Kees van der Pijl, emeritus professor of international relations at Sussex, about ruling class formation, Marxism, finance, tech, intelligence, Zionism, and the shift from nation states to transnational power networks. They discuss Europe’s decline, war, BRICS, social collapse, collective values, migration, and the limits of resistance against a violent Western-led order.
Links:
Kees van der Pijl on Academia.edu
https://independent.academia.edu/KeesVanderPijl
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Atlantic ruling class
00:08:25 Marxism and class power
00:11:43 Zionism tech and elite networks
00:18:54 Globalism Europe and nation states
00:40:44 Resistance and collective values
00:47:27 Violence migration and world order
00:54:44 Russia China Iran and restraint
01:01:54 Guest links and closing