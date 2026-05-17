Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Professor EXPOSES the Transatlantic Epstein Class (Formation) | Prof. Kees v.d. Pijl
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Professor EXPOSES the Transatlantic Epstein Class (Formation) | Prof. Kees v.d. Pijl

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 17, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Dr. Kees van der Pijl, emeritus professor of international relations at Sussex, about ruling class formation, Marxism, finance, tech, intelligence, Zionism, and the shift from nation states to transnational power networks. They discuss Europe’s decline, war, BRICS, social collapse, collective values, migration, and the limits of resistance against a violent Western-led order.

Links:

Kees van der Pijl on Academia.edu

https://independent.academia.edu/KeesVanderPijl

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Atlantic ruling class

00:08:25 Marxism and class power

00:11:43 Zionism tech and elite networks

00:18:54 Globalism Europe and nation states

00:40:44 Resistance and collective values

00:47:27 Violence migration and world order

00:54:44 Russia China Iran and restraint

01:01:54 Guest links and closing

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