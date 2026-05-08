Professor EXPOSES West's 1000-Year War on the Holy Land | Prof. Adnan Husain

Settler colonialism goes not far enough to explain the insane level of cruelty we see with the Gaza Genocide and the rampage of Israel in Lebanon, Syria, and other parts of the Holy Land. It doesn't explain why the entire West, Europe and North America are on board with the project. The crusading spirit that is baked into the colonial system, does. Looking at the original crusades, we see that they sparked the relentless drive for Europeans to go out, destroy and dominate—something they never stopped and that they are currently still doing, especially the neocon faction of the barbarian empire.

Today I speak with Queen’s University historian Dr. Adnan Husain about crusading society, the Crusades as a force in Western state and social order, the split between Latin and Eastern Christianity, Jerusalem’s place in medieval politics, and the claimed links between crusading, colonialism, modern Israel, Islamophobia, antisemitism, and genocide.

Links:

Adnan A Husain on X: https://x.com/adnanahusain

The Adnan Husain Show: https://youtube.com/@adnanhusainshow

Guerrilla History Podcast: https://guerrillahistory.libsyn.com/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and guest background

00:03:47 Crusading society and Western order

00:12:22 Great Schism and the First Crusade

00:20:30 Jerusalem and the rise of holy war

00:30:52 Judeo Christian identity and Israel

00:45:45 Crusades colonialism and genocide

00:56:06 Islamophobia and closing thoughts