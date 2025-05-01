Propagandist For Balkan War Criminal REVEALS West's Dirty Secrets | Joe Tripician

Originally published on 15 Apr 2025.

If someone offered you money to write about the "heroic deeds" of war criminal in the Balkans, would do you so? Do you think people would fall for it? Well, here's the thing: one man's war criminal is another man's war hero...Joe Tripician is an Emmy award-winning Producer / Writer / Director and a Published Author. His work has been broadcast across America, Europe and Japan, has shown at the Cannes Film Festival, and is part of the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Joe also once was paid good money to produce a hagiography of Franjo Tudjman, the Croat leader during the Yugoslav wars. Today we discuss the ins and outs of his experience as being a paid propagandist for a darling of the western narrative about the Balkan Wars.Links:Joe’s memoir “Balkanized at Sunrise”: https://www.amazon.com/Balkanized-at-...Joe’s documentary (in production) “I Was a Paid Propagandist” Trailer: https://vimeo.com/693242604Donation link: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/joetr...Joe’s website: https://joetripician.comFollow Joe on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/joetrip.bsky...