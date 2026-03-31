Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Psychiatrist EXPOSES the Sickness of Collective West Leadership | Niall McLaren
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Psychiatrist EXPOSES the Sickness of Collective West Leadership | Niall McLaren

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 31, 2026

What if the world at the moment seems insane because the people running its conflicts are in fact clinically psychotic? This is what I discuss today with the retired psychiatrist Dr. Niall MacLaren. We talk about his biocognitive model and how a craving for dominance dictates the actions of modern empires. His book, Narcisso-Fascism, explains why nations act like playground bullies and why we keep electing narcissists who love the rush of power. It is a deep dive into the testosterone economy and the biological reasons why peace is so hard to find in a world obsessed with being number one.

Links:

Niall MacLaren Substack: https://niallmclaren.substack.com

Niall MacLaren Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001JOY002

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 The biocognitive model of politics

00:03:14 The testosterone economy and dominance

00:07:22 Psychology versus offensive realism

00:14:10 American psyche and the colonial mindset

00:21:30 How hierarchies attract the wrong people

00:28:00 Treating the narcissism of a nation

00:36:50 The fatal flaw of human competition

00:51:30 Replacing elections with random lotteries

00:54:30 Setting limits on global power struggles

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