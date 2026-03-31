Psychiatrist EXPOSES the Sickness of Collective West Leadership | Niall McLaren

What if the world at the moment seems insane because the people running its conflicts are in fact clinically psychotic? This is what I discuss today with the retired psychiatrist Dr. Niall MacLaren. We talk about his biocognitive model and how a craving for dominance dictates the actions of modern empires. His book, Narcisso-Fascism, explains why nations act like playground bullies and why we keep electing narcissists who love the rush of power. It is a deep dive into the testosterone economy and the biological reasons why peace is so hard to find in a world obsessed with being number one.
Links:
Niall MacLaren Substack: https://niallmclaren.substack.com
Niall MacLaren Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001JOY002
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Timestamps:
00:00:00 The biocognitive model of politics
00:03:14 The testosterone economy and dominance
00:07:22 Psychology versus offensive realism
00:14:10 American psyche and the colonial mindset
00:21:30 How hierarchies attract the wrong people
00:28:00 Treating the narcissism of a nation
00:36:50 The fatal flaw of human competition
00:51:30 Replacing elections with random lotteries
00:54:30 Setting limits on global power struggles