Public Debt is a GOOD Thing. Here is why. | Carlos G. Hernández

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Carlos García Hernández, author of Fiat Socialism. ([lolabooks.eu](https://www.lolabooks.eu/products/fiat-socialism?utm_source=openai)) They discuss modern monetary theory, fiat money, debt, inflation, Japan, job guarantees, public deficits, national debt, and monetary sovereignty. The talk also looks at Argentina, BRICS, Marx, and the case for full employment, basic needs, and socialism without the gold standard.
Links:
Fiat Socialism at Lola Books
https://www.lolabooks.eu/products/fiat-socialism
Lola Books
https://www.lolabooks.eu
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:34 MMT basics and fiat money
00:09:41 Job guarantee and inflation
00:14:14 Japan and the inflation myth
00:20:19 Deficits savings and debt
00:29:56 Argentina BRICS and foreign debt
00:34:12 Fiat socialism and full employment
00:42:12 Marx capitalism and crisis
00:49:22 Socialist strategy and closing