Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Public Debt is a GOOD Thing. Here is why. | Carlos G. Hernández
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Public Debt is a GOOD Thing. Here is why. | Carlos G. Hernández

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 15, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Carlos García Hernández, author of Fiat Socialism. ([lolabooks.eu](https://www.lolabooks.eu/products/fiat-socialism?utm_source=openai)) They discuss modern monetary theory, fiat money, debt, inflation, Japan, job guarantees, public deficits, national debt, and monetary sovereignty. The talk also looks at Argentina, BRICS, Marx, and the case for full employment, basic needs, and socialism without the gold standard.

Links:

Fiat Socialism at Lola Books

https://www.lolabooks.eu/products/fiat-socialism

Lola Books

https://www.lolabooks.eu

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:34 MMT basics and fiat money

00:09:41 Job guarantee and inflation

00:14:14 Japan and the inflation myth

00:20:19 Deficits savings and debt

00:29:56 Argentina BRICS and foreign debt

00:34:12 Fiat socialism and full employment

00:42:12 Marx capitalism and crisis

00:49:22 Socialist strategy and closing

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