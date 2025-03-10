Pure PANIC And Grief in Europe Over US-Russia Negotiations | Ex-Diplomat: Ian Proud

Originally published on Feb 26, 2025.
From Paris, Berlin, Brussels and London, all of Europe is in panic and shock over the US dropping its allies for a better relationship with the former "Enemy Nr.1". What happened and how is European media reporting this? Is there any kind of "foreign policy" that we could talk about? Short answer: no.Ian Proud was a British Diplomat from 1999 until 2023. He worked in Thailand, Afghanistan, and Russia. And recently published a book called “A Mistfit in Moscow: How British Diplomacy in Russia Failed” (https://www.amazon.co.jp/-/en/Ian-T-P...)Today we want to discuss Europe’s deep crisis over the peace talks that are underway between Washington and Moscow—Ian has been publishing several great articles about this over on his Substack and I can’t wait to pick his brain. So Ian, welcome back.Ian's Substack: https://thepeacemonger.substack.com