Putin’s India Deal SHOCKS USA | Prof. Anuradha Chenoy

Multipolar deals are here. India’s most recent pragmatic foreign policy toward Russia defies the Western dictate.Professor emeritus Anuradha Chenoy from Jawaharlal Nehru University joins to discuss India’s foreign policy shifts: Putin’s India visit, US tariff and oil pressure, Modi’s Israel and Iran stance, BRICS, China, and how India tries to keep strategic autonomy while balancing the US, Russia, and the Global South.Links:Economic and Political Weekly: https://www.epw.inNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Intro and Russia Visit00:07:11 Tariffs and Investment Pledges00:11:30 Israel Visit and Iran Fallout00:14:13 India’s Split Foreign Policy00:24:07 Russia, China, and US Power00:29:40 Regime Change and Domestic Stability00:31:39 Iran, BRICS, and Gulf Tensions00:36:37 BRICS, Currency, and China00:44:12 Europe and the Iran War
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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