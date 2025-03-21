Reality Hits Europe, Exposes EU‘s Catastrophic Failure. | L. Kasradze & P. Shakarian

Originally published on Mar 9, 2025.
Today I’m talking to Pietro Shakarian and Lasha Kasradze. Both of my colleagues hail from the Southern Caucasus region, Pietro from Armenia and Lasha from Georgia.Both of them are living abroad, Pietro is a historian at the Higher School of Economics in St. Petersburgh, Russia, and Lasha is an international relations analyst working in the US as a liaison officer for Georgia‘s Sokhumi State University.The three of us discuss the Geostrategic situation for the caucasus on the new multipolarity that now even the USA seems to embrace.