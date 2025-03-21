Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Reality Hits Europe, Exposes EU‘s Catastrophic Failure. | L. Kasradze & P. Shakarian
0:00
-1:07:32

Reality Hits Europe, Exposes EU‘s Catastrophic Failure. | L. Kasradze & P. Shakarian

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 21, 2025

Originally published on Mar 9, 2025.

Today I’m talking to Pietro Shakarian and Lasha Kasradze. Both of my colleagues hail from the Southern Caucasus region, Pietro from Armenia and Lasha from Georgia.Both of them are living abroad, Pietro is a historian at the Higher School of Economics in St. Petersburgh, Russia, and Lasha is an international relations analyst working in the US as a liaison officer for Georgia‘s Sokhumi State University.The three of us discuss the Geostrategic situation for the caucasus on the new multipolarity that now even the USA seems to embrace.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture