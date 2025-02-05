Don't be fooled. The most recent protests in Tbilisi are about as organic as a BigMac. The neocon factions inside the Georgian political process (and outside as well) are trying desperately to undo the results of the October 26 election in the country, resorting even to the Maidan play-book of a decade ago. However, the situation in Georgia is quite different now from what it was in Ukraine. While anything could still happen, the political game of the Georgia Dream government is more prudent than that of the Yankovich government, and the political substance that the protests are trying to tap into is weaker as well. Listen to my two guests discussing the issue: Lasha Kasradze and @AlexMercouris from @TheDuran Alexander's channel: / @alexmercouris
Regime Change Attempt In Georgia: Neocons DESPERATE To Pull A Second Maidan
Feb 05, 2025
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
