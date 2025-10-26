Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Neutrality Studies
Regime Change By Decapitation: The US Is On Venezuela Again | Stas Krapivnik
Pascal Lottaz
Oct 26, 2025

Originally published on 25 Oct 2025.

With intense saber-rattling off the coast of Venezuela and civilian ships mysteriously sinking, we're forced to ask: What is the real agenda? Are we watching the prelude to a decapitation strike, or is the US sleepwalking into another Vietnam, doomed to repeat the same disastrous mission creep?To help me make sense of this escalating crisis, today I’m talking again to Stanislav Krapivnik, a former US Army officer, supply chain executive and military-political expert.Stas and I dive deep into why Venezuelan oil is strategically irreplaceable for US refineries and analyze the fragile state of America's ammunition stockpiles. We also explore the dangerous game of red lines with Russia and how China's control over critical resources is hamstringing the Pentagon's global ambitions.Links:Stanislav Krapivnik's YouTube Channel: ‪@MrSlavikman‬ Stanislav Krapivnik's Telegram: https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

