Researcher REVEALS Secrets of US Deep State Politics | Dr. Aaron Good

If you think US politics happens only in the White House and on Capitol Hill, then think again. The US as a political system—the totality of it—is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. Luckily, some brave researchers dare going into the deep.Dr. Aaron Good, author of American Exception: Empire and the Deep State, joins me today to challenge simplistic view of the US system. He argues that agency, blackmail, covert crime, and elite networks shape policy, tying together JFK, RFK, Nixon, Watergate, Epstein, Zionism, and Iran Contra as part of the hidden machinery of the American empire.Links:American Exception Patreon: / about American Exception book: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/97...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Hyperstructuralism and the black box state00:10:27 Agency, Kennedy and the regime00:17:46 Blackmail, lobbying and hidden power00:22:22 JFK, RFK and the crime network00:27:33 Epstein, Trump and Watergate00:33:40 Nixon, CIA and covert crime00:38:59 Zionism, LBJ and Iran Contra00:48:59 Christian Zionism and elite networks00:55:00 Vanderpeel, Epstein and Massie
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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