🚨Revealed: EX-OSCE Observer DESTROYS Ukraine War Lies | Benoit Pare

Former OSCE observer Benoît Paré returns to discuss his second book, Ukraine: The Great Manipulation. He explains why western mainstream media reporting on Mariupol, Bucha, Kramatorsk, Nord Stream, and the 2022 Istanbul talks left out key facts. Benoit and Pascal discuss war propaganda, calls for independent investigations, and the risks of media narratives driving further escalation.Links:[Book] What I Saw in Ukraine: 2015–2022 – Diary of an International Observerhttps://www.amazon.com/dp/295986011X[Book] Ukraine: The Great Manipulationhttps://www.amazon.com/dp/2959860144Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Introduction and Benoît Paré’s new book00:00:51 Why Paré wrote a second book00:07:34 US strategy and Ukraine’s role00:15:05 The Mariupol maternity hospital00:19:32 Questions around the Mariupol theater00:32:04 The Bucha timeline and competing claims00:58:36 Kramatorsk and the Istanbul talks01:03:41 Independent investigations and war narratives01:06:17 How propaganda shapes the conflict01:12:16 Where to find Benoît Paré
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes