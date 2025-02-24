Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

REVEALED: NATO Targets Its OWN Population With Cognitive Warfare! | Dr. Jonas Tögel
Feb 24, 2025

Originally published on Feb 5, 2025.

[Part 1 of 2] Scientist Dr. Jonas Tögel demonstrates in his book “Cognitive Warfare: The Latest Manipulation Techniques as a NATO Weapon” how NATO utilizes scientific insights from psychology, propaganda, and mass manipulation not only to influence the citizens of other countries but also to control public opinion within its own nations and make them ready for war.Original video in German:    • Wie Die NATO Die Eigenen Bürger Ins V...  Dr. Tögel's book book (in German): https://www.amazon.de/Kognitive-Krieg...

