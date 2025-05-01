Revealed: The Insane Imperial Racism of US Proxy Warfare | Rob Urie

Originally published on 19 Apr 2025.

NEW (!) Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...„Fighting to the last Ukrainian“ — the US and European core strategy on the Ukrainian battlefield — was always predicated on their abhorrence for both, Russian AND Ukrainian lives. Using the men and women of one former Soviet Republic to eradicate as many as possible of another, is a neocon dream come true.The glee with which a recent New York Times articles speaks about the „ingenious ways“ in which the US has enabled Ukrainians to kill Russians, and how their own losses on the battlefield are due to Ukrainian incompetence (rather than Russian military abilities) shows how insanely racist the entire proxy war narrative is constructed. These attitudes are not new at all, and are a core-driver of US proxy warfare.Today I’m talking to Rob Urie, an artist and political economist. His book Zen Economics is published by CounterPunch Books and he regularly publishes on the Counter Punch online magazine as well as on his own Substack. Links:Rob's book “Zen Economics”: https://www.counterpunch.org/product/...Rob's Substack: https://substack.com/@roburie