REVEALED: Ukraine is a Repeat of Afghanistan | Prof. David N. Gibbs
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 17, 2025

Originally published on 9 Apr 2025.

Today I’m talking again to Dr. David Gibbs, a Professor of History at Arizona University. We talked before on this channel but he recently made me aware of a noteworthy comparison, namely the striking similarities that today’s Russo-Ukrainian war has with the Soviet-Afghanistan war. At the time when the 1979 invasion took place, it was viewed in the West as completely unprovoked and a sensational threat to Western security. That’s the topic of discussion today.

