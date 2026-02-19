Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Rubio Drops the Mask on Western Empire | Stanislav Krapivnik
Rubio Drops the Mask on Western Empire | Stanislav Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz
Feb 19, 2026

Original on YouTube: https://youtu.be/cGSMEkf5mCg

Munich sounded like empire talk again: last gasp or full return? Sanctions as speech control, financial warfare aimed at China, and an oil shock hanging over Europe all come up fast. Today I’m joined by my friend Stanislav Krapivnik to take this apart, line by line.

Links:

Stanislav Krapivnik on X: https://x.com/StasKrapivnik

Stanislav Krapivnik on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MrSlavikman

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:31 Rubio speech and empire nostalgia

00:03:19 Family history and empire mindset

00:11:10 US roots revolt and expansion

00:15:12 Empire comeback framing in Europe

00:24:35 Sanctions and speech discipline at home

00:26:46 Protect Taiwan Act and financial coercion

00:36:19 Economic power shift and bloc formation

00:50:06 Cuba tankers Iran flashpoint Hormuz shock

