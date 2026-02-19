Rubio Drops the Mask on Western Empire | Stanislav Krapivnik

Original on YouTube: https://youtu.be/cGSMEkf5mCg
Munich sounded like empire talk again: last gasp or full return? Sanctions as speech control, financial warfare aimed at China, and an oil shock hanging over Europe all come up fast. Today I’m joined by my friend Stanislav Krapivnik to take this apart, line by line.
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:31 Rubio speech and empire nostalgia
00:03:19 Family history and empire mindset
00:11:10 US roots revolt and expansion
00:15:12 Empire comeback framing in Europe
00:24:35 Sanctions and speech discipline at home
00:26:46 Protect Taiwan Act and financial coercion
00:36:19 Economic power shift and bloc formation
00:50:06 Cuba tankers Iran flashpoint Hormuz shock