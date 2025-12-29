Rule by Decree of the Eurocrats: Democracy Has Ended.

Originally published on Dec 27, 2025.
The 59 individuals sanctioned by the EU are just the beginning. The eurocrats are only getting started with their campaign against internal dissent. Their unhinged nature is as much a function of the way they are losing the Ukraine proxy-war as also a direct result of 30 years of End-of-History megalomania in the West. Paired with the loss of the USA as a transatlantic parter, the Eurocrats are cornered. But instead of reversing course and correcting their anti-democratic actions, they are set to crack down even harder on dissent from within.
