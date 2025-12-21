Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Rule of Law in EU Destroyed, ANYONE Can Be Next | MEP Michael v.d. Schulenburg
Dec 21, 2025

Originally published on Dec 20, 2025.

With its sanctions list, the EU HAS quietly revived medieval "outlawry" in the heart of modern Europe. Why can a secretive administrative body bypass every judicial safeguard to financially erase a citizen? Horrible realities are surfacing within the institutions supposedly built to protect our most fundamental liberties.I am joined again by Michael von der Schulenberg, a German parliamentarian in the EU Parliament, who provides a rare, first-hand account of the unchecked power dynamics currently shifting the continent’s legal foundations.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

