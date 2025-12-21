Rule of Law in EU Destroyed, ANYONE Can Be Next | MEP Michael v.d. Schulenburg

Originally published on Dec 20, 2025.
With its sanctions list, the EU HAS quietly revived medieval "outlawry" in the heart of modern Europe. Why can a secretive administrative body bypass every judicial safeguard to financially erase a citizen? Horrible realities are surfacing within the institutions supposedly built to protect our most fundamental liberties.I am joined again by Michael von der Schulenberg, a German parliamentarian in the EU Parliament, who provides a rare, first-hand account of the unchecked power dynamics currently shifting the continent’s legal foundations.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
