Russia & China Checkmate: US Empire Just Ended | Dr. Daniele Ganser

The neocons can't bomb this one away: the strategic partnership between Russia and China deepened to a degree that it can now reshape the face of the non-western world. This is everything that previous generations of US strategists have warned against. Dr. Daniele Ganser joins Pascal to discuss his new (German language) Book "Kampf der Giganten" and the changing relationship between China, Russia and the United States. Ganser argues that Western policy has drawn Beijing and Moscow closer, while both speakers examine NATO expansion, the Ukraine war and missed diplomatic opportunities. They discuss Iran, Swiss neutrality, sanctions and Europe’s colonial legacy before considering a more cooperative multipolar order. The conversation closes with their hopes for independent media, public dialogue and a stronger international peace movement.Daniele's Links:Website: https://www.danieleganser.ch/Kampf der Giganten: https://www.danieleganser.ch/buecher/...YouTube: / @danieleganseroffiziell Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Kampf der Giganten: China, Russia and the United States03:29 NATO expansion and missed diplomacy over Ukraine13:21 The Cuban Missile Crisis and great-power security27:49 China, Russia, Iran and opposition to US power44:14 Swiss neutrality, sanctions and direct democracy49:54 Europe’s colonial legacy and changing global role57:14 A peaceful multipolar century?1:07:42 Independent media and building a peace movement
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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