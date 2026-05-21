Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Francisco Mares Bañuelos's avatar
Francisco Mares Bañuelos
1h

Thanks Pascal for your contribution on disseminate such important joint declaration to a broader audience. Be respectful international relations, not Zero-Summe Game theories, democracy and equity the basis of peace between people and sovereign nations, no matter their sizes in terms of political, military or economic power. Differences of religion, color of skin, political organization must be respected. All cultures and civilizations have something to say and give to strength the global governance in a multipolar world that is coming.

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Christophe Gonguet's avatar
Christophe Gonguet
6m

Interesting that Russia signed this declaration while evidently violating Ukraine's territorial integrity and right to exist independently. Some substantial degree of hypocrisy here.

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