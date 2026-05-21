May 20, 2026

Source: http://kremlin.ru/supplement/6486

Translated by Geoffrey Roberts

The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China are civilisations with ancient histories. As founding countries of the United Nations (UN) and permanent members of its Security Council and as important centres of power in a multipolar world, they play a constructive role in maintaining the global balance of power and improving the system of international relations.

Guided by the ideas of the Russian-Chinese Joint Declaration on a Multipolar World and the Formation of a New International Order (23 April 1997); the Joint Declaration between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on International Order in the 21st Century (1 July 2005); the Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the Current Situation in the World and Major International Issues (4 July 2017); and the Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on International Relations Entering a New Era, and Global Sustainable Development (4 February 2022),

We state the following:

1. Since the end of World War II, changes in the international landscape and global power relations have accelerated.

On the one hand, the wave of decolonisation and the end of the Cold War have led to a significant increase in the number of sovereign states in the world. The global community has become more diverse and complex. The level of development and international influence of states in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean has risen. The number of regional and interregional associations, covering all areas of international relations, from politics and security to economics and humanitarian affairs, has increased, and their role in global affairs is steadily growing. Global interconnectedness and interdependence have reached levels unprecedented in human history.

Attempts by some states to unilaterally govern global affairs, impose their interests globally, and — in the spirit of the colonial era — limit the sovereign development of other countries, have failed. The system of international relations in the 21st century is undergoing a profound transformation, evolving toward a long-term state of polycentricity and the emergence of a new type of international relations.

Most states, drawing on their historical experience, sincerely recognise the dawn of a new era and the need to pursue the path of building a more cohesive international community, embracing mutual respect for fundamental interests, equality, justice, and mutually beneficial cooperation without dividing the world into opposing regions and blocs.

On the other hand, the global situation is becoming more complex. On the rise are negative, neo-colonial tendencies, such as the practice of unilateral forceful approaches, hegemonism, and bloc confrontation. Fundamental, universally-recognized norms of international law and international relations are regularly violated, and it is becoming more difficult for states to coordinate their actions and resolve conflicts within global governance institutions, many of which are losing their effectiveness. The global peace and development agenda faces new risks and challenges, and there is a danger of fragmentation of the international community and a return to the “law of the jungle.”

2. As advocates for the harmonious development of an equitable and orderly multipolar world and a new type of international relations, including a more just and rational system of global governance, Russia and China call upon the international community to adhere to the following fundamental principles in their relations with each other:

1) The principle of global openness to inclusive and mutually beneficial cooperation.

It is important to overcome global division and promote the elimination of cross-border barriers in various spheres, while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and identity of all sovereign states. There is no universal path of development, and no “first-class” countries or peoples exist. Differences between states — natural in such a diverse and complex world — should not be an obstacle to the development of equal, respectful, and mutually beneficial relations. It is necessary to respect the chosen development model of each sovereign state. The democratisation of international political relations and the construction of a more open global economy are in the fundamental interests of all countries. Unacceptable are hegemony, coercive policies and unilateral approaches to resolving common problems.

2) The principle of indivisible and equal security.

The formation of a more cohesive international community amid growing common risks and challenges for humanity means that the security of one state cannot be ensured at the expense of another. All sovereign states have an equal right to security. It is necessary to pay due attention to the rational security concerns of all countries, focus on cooperation on security issues, reject bloc confrontation and zero-sum game strategies, oppose the expansion of military alliances, hybrid wars, and proxy wars, and promote the creation of a renewed, balanced, effective, and sustainable global and regional security architecture. Disagreements and disputes should be resolved peacefully, addressing the root causes of conflicts. It is unacceptable to coerce sovereign states into abandoning their neutrality.

3) The principle of democratisation of international relations and improvement of the global governance system.

All states and their associations are free to choose their foreign partners and models of international interaction. Global hegemony is unacceptable and must be prohibited. No single state or group of states should control international affairs, dictate the fate of other countries, or monopolise development opportunities. The system of global governance and regulation — which should ensure the conditions and benefits of the equal participation of all states in political decision-making — must be continually improved. As an important instrument for regulating the system of international relations, global governance must adhere to sovereign equality, the rule of international law, multilateralism, human-centeredness, and results-oriented approaches. To this end, it is necessary to strengthen the role of multilateralism as the primary tool for addressing multifaceted and complex global problems and prevent the weakening of the UN. Reform of the UN and other multilateral institutions must serve the interests of all humanity and consistently enhance the representativeness and voice of developing states in the international system. The UN Charter is the fundamental norm of international relations, and its principles must be observed in their entirety and interrelationship. Rules developed by a narrow circle of states should not replace generally recognized international law. Large states must assume a special responsibility and mission, place additional demands on themselves, and not abuse their advantages.

4) Global civilizational and value diversity.

All human civilisations are valuable and equal in themselves; civilisations are not divided into highly developed and underdeveloped, strong and weak. The spiritual and moral system of no civilisation can be viewed as exclusive or superior to others. All countries must advance a civilisational perspective based on equality, the exchange of experiences, and dialogue. They must strengthen mutual respect, understanding, trust, and exchanges between different nationalities and civilisations, promote mutual understanding and friendship among the peoples of all countries, and protect the diversity of cultures and civilisations. It is necessary to resolutely oppose the use of human rights as a pretext for interference in the internal affairs of other states, as well as the politicisation and instrumentalisation of human rights issues. Religion is an important conduit for human culture, playing a special role in building ties between peoples, and all states should create favourable conditions for interreligious dialogue and exchange.

3. Russia and China will continue to develop a shared vision for the formation of a multipolar world and a new type of more equitable international relations.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​