Not an Anti-Russian Agreement

In Washington and Brussels—especially in the mainstream media bubbles—the mood is triumphant. In the last seventy-two hours, analysts and policymakers have rushed to declare a “new era” in the South Caucasus. The ink is barely dry on the U.S.-brokered peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and yet it is being heralded in Washington as a diplomatic breakthrough. This is probably a misreading of the region’s realities — and of Russia’s enduring role within them.

First of all, the agreement in its current form is only a letter of intent—and a very vague one at that. It does not include concrete provisions other than that the enmity between Armenia and Azerbaijan shall be ended and a transport link between the Azerbaijani mainland and the enclave of Nakhichevan shall be established. The agreement itself does not contain the much-touted “99-year lease” of a highway and train line in the Zangezur corridor. The highway and the US lease seem to be the political ideas surrounding this agreement, but they are not actually inside the text.

On the contrary, the text itself explicitly leaves open the possibility for more states joining the project: “The Republic of Armenia will work with the United States of America and mutually determined third parties [emphasis added], to set forth a framework for the ‘Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity’ (TRIPP) connectivity project in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.”

Only Iran is unhappy

While this certainly gives the USA a decisive new role in the South Caucasus, it doesn’t do so in military terms. This seems first and foremost a geoeconomic project. In this regard, it is interesting that the only third party that so far has reacted negatively to the news is Iran. Russia, in fact, signaled cautious optimism about the plan, and so has China.

In other words, Moscow’s influence in the region will probably not disappear. While its economic reach and soft power may be impacted, its core strategic posture remains intact. And in matters of national security, the Kremlin has demonstrated time and again that it is willing to use military force to protect what it considers vital territory in its “soft underbelly.”

Add to this the fact that the agreement is brokered at the same time as the Trump administration initiated and finally agreed on a meeting with Vladimir Putin to negotiate a settlement in the Ukraine conflict. There are no coincidences in International Relations. The Trump administration would be foolish to antagonize Russia at the very moment when high-level talks are being set up at his initiative. These two theaters are connected in one way or another—even if it’s only by way of tacit agreement from Moscow that this will not derail the larger peace negotiations over Ukraine.

Western Misreading

History also matters. In the early 1990s, when Georgia turned toward the West and aligned with Azerbaijan, Russia’s influence appeared to wane. By the early 2000s, under Vladimir Putin, Moscow had forcefully reasserted itself in both political and military arenas. What looked like weakness was in fact a temporary lull before renewed dominance.

The reality is that Russia still holds decisive levers in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev knows full well that his country cannot match Russian military power, and that in both trade and security, Moscow remains an indispensable partner.

The danger now is not that Russia is allegedly facing limited options when it comes to its influence in its strategic underbelly, but that Western leaders may act as if it already has. In Georgia and Armenia, political factions are pushing for rapid integration with the West, often fueled by the assumption that Russia’s regional grip has loosened. Armenia’s recent loss of Nagorno-Karabakh should dispel any illusions about the protective power of Western alignment. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan now faces the unenviable task of delivering tangible benefits to his people while ensuring the country’s security in a highly contested neighborhood.

If the West treats the South Caucasus as a quick-win geopolitical trophy, it risks misreading the terrain entirely. Russia may be recalibrating, but it is not retreating. And in this region, misjudging Moscow’s staying power can lead to strategic blunders with long-lasting consequences.