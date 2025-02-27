Russia Beat NATO Strategically. They Can't Recover From This | Andrei Martyanov

Originally published on Feb 16, 2025.

The NATO-Proxy War in Ukraine has always been built on completely false narratives about what Russia is and what it is capable of. The failure of western pundits and politicians to accurately understand the deep structural strength of Russia's civilisation has lead from one catastrophic decision to the next. And even now that defeat is obvious and immanent, much of the western establishment is still unable to see that the collapse of their grand strategy is solemnly due to their incapacity to understand the depth of Russia's strength.Today I’m talking to Andrey Maryanov, one of the more brilliant military analysts out there who’s been countering much of the western war propaganda on his blog and on YouTube for the past years. Andrei is also the author of several books, among them “America’s Final War”, “Disintegration: Indicators of the Coming American Collapse”, and “Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning”.Andrei‘s Blog: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/?m=1Andrei‘s YouTube Channel: / @smoothiex12