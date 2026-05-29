Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
🚨 Russia Goes After NATO-War Centers in Kiev, Iran Winning Big | Larry C. Johnson
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🚨 Russia Goes After NATO-War Centers in Kiev, Iran Winning Big | Larry C. Johnson

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 29, 2026

Updates on the Ukraine-Proxy War and the Iran War with Larry C. Johnson: Both wars are about to get worse as NATO is trying to expand the fight into Russia. Moscow will now escalate in Kiev to send final message to Collective West. At the same time, the global economic shock from the Iran War will only grow deeper and more intensive with every day. Links:Larry Johnson Sonar21: https://sonar21.comLarry Johnson Substack: https://larrycjohnson.substack.comCounter Currents YouTube:    / @counter_currents_channel  Larry Johnson Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=80288936Larry Johnson Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/lcjohnson1MNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Russia’s New War Phase00:06:52 From Attrition To Escalation00:14:18 US Role And Ukraine Air Defense00:24:19 Russia’s Endgame In Ukraine00:28:10 Trump, Ukraine And Iran00:29:04 Abraham Accords And Gulf Talks00:33:20 US Bases And New Gulf Security00:37:33 Sanctions And Diplomacy With Iran00:43:10 Lebanon, Oil And Wider War Risks00:46:11 China, Commodities And Market Collapse

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