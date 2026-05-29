Updates on the Ukraine-Proxy War and the Iran War with Larry C. Johnson: Both wars are about to get worse as NATO is trying to expand the fight into Russia. Moscow will now escalate in Kiev to send final message to Collective West. At the same time, the global economic shock from the Iran War will only grow deeper and more intensive with every day. Links:Larry Johnson Sonar21: https://sonar21.comLarry Johnson Substack: https://larrycjohnson.substack.comCounter Currents YouTube: / @counter_currents_channel Larry Johnson Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=80288936Larry Johnson Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/lcjohnson1MNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Russia’s New War Phase00:06:52 From Attrition To Escalation00:14:18 US Role And Ukraine Air Defense00:24:19 Russia’s Endgame In Ukraine00:28:10 Trump, Ukraine And Iran00:29:04 Abraham Accords And Gulf Talks00:33:20 US Bases And New Gulf Security00:37:33 Sanctions And Diplomacy With Iran00:43:10 Lebanon, Oil And Wider War Risks00:46:11 China, Commodities And Market Collapse
🚨 Russia Goes After NATO-War Centers in Kiev, Iran Winning Big | Larry C. Johnson
May 29, 2026
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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