To win in Ukraine, Russia is changing tactics not only on the battle field but also in it's approach to Europe. And Brussels hasn't even realized what is about to hit it.Stas Krapivnik joins Pascal to discuss American politics, Europe’s economic strains, and Russia’s objectives in Ukraine. Krapivnik argues that energy shortages, disrupted shipping, and fertilizer costs could intensify global food insecurity. They examine sanctions, Russian industry, infrastructure strikes, and the relationship between military operations and political goals. The conversation also covers tensions within Europe, the danger of wider war, and competing scenarios for Ukraine’s future, while distinguishing Krapivnik’s assessments from outcomes that remain uncertain as the conflict continues today.Stas's Links:YouTube: / @mrslavikman X: https://x.com/STANISKRAPIVNIKSubstack: https://zmeigarinich.substack.comTelegram (English): https://t.me/staswasthereenglish2Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Introduction and the US political outlook06:02 Vance, Trump and Washington’s wars11:37 Energy, shipping and global food insecurity22:02 Russia’s economy and the effects of sanctions25:03 Infrastructure strikes and the costs of war34:04 Economic attrition and Europe’s political tensions44:32 The danger of a wider European war47:27 Russia’s endgame and Ukraine’s future
Russia is Finishing Europe | Stas Krapivnik
To win in Ukraine, Russia is changing tactics not only on the battle field but also in it's approach to Europe. And Brussels hasn't even realized what is about to hit it.Stas Krapivnik joins Pascal to discuss American politics, Europe’s economic strains, and Russia’s objectives in Ukraine. Krapivnik argues that energy shortages, disrupted shipping, and fertilizer costs could intensify global food insecurity. They examine sanctions, Russian industry, infrastructure strikes, and the relationship between military operations and political goals. The conversation also covers tensions within Europe, the danger of wider war, and competing scenarios for Ukraine’s future, while distinguishing Krapivnik’s assessments from outcomes that remain uncertain as the conflict continues today.Stas's Links:YouTube: / @mrslavikman X: https://x.com/STANISKRAPIVNIKSubstack: https://zmeigarinich.substack.comTelegram (English): https://t.me/staswasthereenglish2Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Introduction and the US political outlook06:02 Vance, Trump and Washington’s wars11:37 Energy, shipping and global food insecurity22:02 Russia’s economy and the effects of sanctions25:03 Infrastructure strikes and the costs of war34:04 Economic attrition and Europe’s political tensions44:32 The danger of a wider European war47:27 Russia’s endgame and Ukraine’s future