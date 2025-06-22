Russia Responds To West‘s New Sneak-Attacks | Dr. Pietro A. Shakarian

Originally published on 21 Jun 2025.
Today I’m talking again to Pietro Shakarian, an Armenian historian at the Higher School of Economics in St. Petersburg who has analysed the Russian-Iranian relationship for a while. We are talking on June 19th, only 6 days after Israel’s sneak attack on Iran and currently everybody is waiting for what the US will do, but a direct military attack seems likely—at least right now. Today we discuss what this means for the political relationship between Iran and Russia.Links:Pietro's Book on Amastas Mikoyan: https://iupress.org/9780253073556/ana...Neutrality Studies Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...