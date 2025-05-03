Russia's Cunning Use Of Neutrality: How Great Powers Do World Politics

Originally published on 29 Apr 2025.
Neutrality is much more than fence-sitting. It's a strategic way of approaching world affairs and it's not reserved for smalls states like Switzerland or Austria only. Want proof? Here is a short analysis of the Soviet-Japanese neutrality pact during the Second World War and some of Russia's modern use of the concept even beyond Ukraine.00:00 When Neutrality Becomes Popular05:04 How Neutrality Works11:20 Soviet-Japanese Neutrality Pact17:07 Russian-North Korean Neutrality ClauseExtract of a presentation given via video to an International Relations conference, April 2025.