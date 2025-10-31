Russia's Endgame for Ukraine Shocks NATO | Dr. Nicolai Petro

Originally published on 30 Oct 2025.
What if the decisive factor in the Ukraine war isn't willpower or wonder weapons, but simply money? Are we overlooking a looming economic collapse in Kyiv that could fundamentally alter the conflict's trajectory when the funding finally dries up for good?To explore this critical angle, today I’m talking to Dr. Nicolai Petro, a Professor for Political Science at the University of Rhode Island.We unpack the stark financial realities facing Ukraine and debunk the myths surrounding game-changing weapons. Our discussion navigates the shifting global attention, Europe's political corner, and Russia's surprisingly patient long-term strategy, offering a forecast of the war's next, and perhaps final, phase.Links:Nicolai's Homepage: http://npetro.net/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
