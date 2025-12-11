Russia’s Long-Game Strategy | Stas Krapivnik

Originally published on Dec 10, 2025.
Over the past weeks, something has changed about the war in Ukraine. Although the fighting is still raging, it feels as if we have crossed a tipping point. Zelensky is under fire even in the West for corruption, the American’s once again said they want to end it A.S.A.P. in their new national security strategy, and the battle field losses seem to be getting faster. Here to help with the developments is once again, friend of the show, Stas Krapivnik.Links:Stanislav Krapivnik's YouTube Channel: @MrSlavikman Stanislav Krapivnik's Telegram: https://t.me/stastydaiobratnoNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
