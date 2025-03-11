[Editorial Note: Hola, Pascal here. In the last two months, various tasks have eaten up so much time that I haven’t had much time for Substack. However, I’m glad to report that I got better organised and plan to provide again more updates . For one, you’ll be receiving more short (roughly 500 words) summaries of some highlights on the YouTube channel. Here, for instance, is a narrative summary of my discussion with Dr. Andrey Kortunov, which took place on February 25, 2025. I judge these insights from Dr. Kortunov to be important about how Russian strategists assess the new international power dynamic under the Trump administration.]

Most importantly, Dr. Andrey Kortunov’s recent analysis suggests that Moscow is re-evaluating its long-held perceptions of the "Collective West." The prevailing Russian narrative—that Western nations operate as a unified bloc under Anglo-American leadership—has been fundamentally disrupted by recent geopolitical shifts. Kortunov’s argument is clear: the West is no longer a monolith, and Russia must recalibrate its expectations accordingly.

The Shifting U.S.-Russia Dynamic

A central theme in the discussion is the unexpected policy shifts in Washington under the second Trump presidency. Russia, which had largely assumed that the United States would remain rigidly anti-Russian, now sees a more nuanced reality. Trump’s administration appears less committed to the hardline stance that characterized previous U.S. policies, a shift that has left European allies scrambling to reassess their positions.

Kortunov warns, however, that Moscow must manage its expectations. The first Trump administration raised similar hopes, only to result in increased sanctions and a deteriorating bilateral relationship. Skepticism remains within Russian policy circles, with many suspecting that any diplomatic overtures from Washington might ultimately be a trap designed to extract concessions rather than forge a genuine reset.

A Fractured West and European Confusion

One of the most consequential implications of this shift is its impact on Europe. If Washington’s approach to Russia is indeed softening, then who within the West remains steadfast in opposing Moscow? Kortunov argues that while continental Europe was previously seen as a reluctant follower of Anglo-American leadership, it is now among the most ardent supporters of aggressive policies against Russia. Germany, France, and the UK have demonstrated greater consistency in their anti-Russian stance than Washington itself, leading to an ironic inversion of traditional power dynamics.

This new reality presents a strategic dilemma for Russia. If Europe becomes more independent in its foreign policy but remains fundamentally hostile to Moscow, Russia may find itself confronting a militarizing and increasingly adversarial European bloc. Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession, coupled with an expanding U.S. military presence in the Nordic region, further complicate Russia’s security calculus.

The Multipolar Reality and Russia’s Strategic Adaptation

Amidst these uncertainties, Russia is actively reshaping its foreign policy. The expansion of BRICS, strengthened ties with China, and deepened security agreements with nations like Iran and North Korea illustrate Moscow’s pivot towards a more multipolar world. Kortunov emphasizes that Russia is no longer concerned with attempting to integrate into the Western-led order; instead, it is focused on forging alternative partnerships and creating new security structures outside of Western influence.

The broader implication is that rigid alliances are becoming obsolete. The post-Cold War era’s hierarchical blocs are giving way to more fluid, situational partnerships. As a result, concepts like neutrality and buffer zones—once central to Russian security thinking—may become less relevant in an age where alliances shift based on immediate interests rather than long-term ideological commitments.

Conclusion: Too Early to be Optimistic

Kortunov’s assessment highlights the unpredictable nature of global politics. The traditional Western-led order is fracturing, but what emerges in its place remains uncertain. While Russia sees opportunity in Washington’s shifting stance, it remains wary of misplaced optimism. The future of European security, the role of emerging powers, and the sustainability of multipolarity are all open questions. What is clear, however, is that the old assumptions no longer apply, and Russia—like the rest of the world—must navigate an increasingly fluid geopolitical landscape with caution and strategic foresight.

