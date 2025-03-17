Russophobia’s War Trap: How Europe’s Obsession is Pushing It to the Brink | Dr. Anthony Carty

Originally published on Mar 6, 2025.

Why are the European's reacting like self-destructive little children when it comes to war with Russia and in talks about the "threat" emanating from China? Can we explain or even just describe conflicts—especially the conflicts in and about Ukraine—through the lens of International Law? No says my guest today, since IL is not only an inherently imperfect instrument but the conflict parties themselves have no understanding for what their fights are actually about.

Today I’m very happy to talk to Dr. Anthony Carty. Dr. Carty is an Emeritus Professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology and he is currently teaching at the Law Faculty of Peking University, who awarded him as a Distinguished Foreign Lecturer. Anthony was a full professor at several western Universities, including the University of Derby, Westminster and Aberdeen. He is the author of many books on international law, including the magnificent work “The Philosophy of International Law” (https://www.jstor.org/stable/10.3366/...)