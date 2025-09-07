Pascal’s Substack

What Sachs is trying to do here feels like an attempt to put a finer scalpel to a problem that’s usually treated with a sledgehammer. The “sphere of security” idea does capture something that’s often glossed over: big powers aren’t just meddling for the sake of it, they’re reacting to the fear of being boxed in.

The Monroe Doctrine, at least in its original form, really was about keeping foreign militaries away, not micromanaging Latin American politics. That distinction matters.

But Mearsheimer’s pushback also rings true. In practice, the line between security and influence is almost impossible to police. Once you acknowledge a buffer zone is vital, the temptation to shape that buffer’s politics is overwhelming.

States don’t trust each other enough to simply leave it be. Neutrality sounds great on paper, but it requires both discipline from the smaller state and restraint from the great powers.

If anything, this debate shows the tension between theory and practice. Sachs is sketching the world as it could look if major powers showed self-restraint; Mearsheimer is reminding us how the world usually behaves when fear, mistrust, and ambition take over.

Both are right, but if I had to bet, I’d put my chips on John’s realism over Jeff’s optimism—history suggests it’s the safer wager.

Gatekeepers. If they were anything other than establishment gatekeepers they would be banned from Youtube and be constantly arrested. It is getting really easy to spot who is and who isn’t acceptable opposition to the established order.

