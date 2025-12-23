Sanctioned by EU. Abandoned by Switzerland | Nathalie Yamb

Originally published on Dec 22, 2025.
Fifty-nine individuals are by now sanctioned by the European Union in pursuit of punishing Russia for the War in Ukraine. Many of them are Russian citizens but more and more the EU is putting its own citizens and those of third states on this list, for reasons that have often little to do with Russia. One of them is my compatriot, Nathalie Yamb, who was in fact the first Swiss Citizen to be included on the list, back already in June 2025.Links:Nathalie's YouTube channel: @nathyambNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
