Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
🚨Saudi Arabia Stops US Military Support, Ends US Operation Freedom | Larry Johnson
0:00
-52:12

🚨Saudi Arabia Stops US Military Support, Ends US Operation Freedom | Larry Johnson

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 08, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson about the Iran war, failed US pressure, Saudi anger over US actions, oil shock, rising prices, Gulf states pulling back, and the wider shift toward China and Russia. They also discuss sanctions, market signals, Israel’s role, and the chance of talks forcing Washington to change course.

Links:

Larry C. Johnson Substack

https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/

Sonar21

https://sonar21.com/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and war update

00:03:38 China Russia and Gulf realignment

00:07:01 Gulf states and US base pressure

00:10:19 False intel and Iran staying power

00:18:34 Oil shock and rising prices

00:25:03 Negotiations and Western denial

00:27:21 Saudi pushback and US limits

00:33:34 Sanctions finance and parallel systems

00:40:35 Israel pressure and war endgame

00:50:20 Guest links and closing

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