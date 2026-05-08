🚨Saudi Arabia Stops US Military Support, Ends US Operation Freedom | Larry Johnson

Pascal Lottaz speaks with former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson about the Iran war, failed US pressure, Saudi anger over US actions, oil shock, rising prices, Gulf states pulling back, and the wider shift toward China and Russia. They also discuss sanctions, market signals, Israel’s role, and the chance of talks forcing Washington to change course.
Links:
Larry C. Johnson Substack
https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/
Sonar21
https://sonar21.com/
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and war update
00:03:38 China Russia and Gulf realignment
00:07:01 Gulf states and US base pressure
00:10:19 False intel and Iran staying power
00:18:34 Oil shock and rising prices
00:25:03 Negotiations and Western denial
00:27:21 Saudi pushback and US limits
00:33:34 Sanctions finance and parallel systems
00:40:35 Israel pressure and war endgame
00:50:20 Guest links and closing