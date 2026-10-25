Science Coup: US AI is Taking Control of Mathematics | Prof. Babak Haghighat

All is not well in the world of AI. While China has done a remarkable job at keeping up with AI in general, there is a gap at the very frontier of AI models, especially in mathematics. And the US is exploiting this with great skill. Tsinghua mathematician Babak Haghighat joins Pascal to discuss how artificial intelligence is changing mathematical research and the global balance of scientific power. He warns that private control of advanced models could restrict researchers, deepen international inequalities, and accelerate an AI arms race. Their conversation examines China’s research ecosystem, American chip restrictions, energy demands, and the promise of open collaboration. Haghighat argues for public access, stronger university partnerships, and keeping AI a tool for humanity rather than its scientific master.Babak's Links:Tsinghua University faculty profile: https://ymsc.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/info/...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 AI transforms mathematical research05:06 The frontier gap and control of science10:48 Researchers face an access dilemma16:36 An accelerating race and security risks23:11 Chips, sanctions and open collaboration35:42 Energy and the cost of intelligence40:31 Human creativity and AI as a tool45:40 Avoiding an arms race; science as a public good