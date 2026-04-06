Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Scientist Confirms Iran Is Unbeatable | Dr. Patrick Ringgenberg
0:00
-59:44

Scientist Confirms Iran Is Unbeatable | Dr. Patrick Ringgenberg

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 06, 2026

Western views of Iran are deeply distorted. Patrick Ringgenberg, EPFL lecturer and longtime Iran researcher, discusses media bias, Iran’s social and religious complexity, failed regime change thinking, war misreading, internal power factions, and the gap between diaspora narratives and life inside Iran.

Links:

Patrick Ringgenberg

Website: https://patrickringgenberg.com/home/

Academia: https://unil.academia.edu/PatrickRinggenberg

Article: https://forumgeopolitica.com/fr/article/la-guerre-contre-liran-un-tournant-pour-teheran-et-lordre-international

Neutrality Studies substack:

https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch:

https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation:

https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and war assessment

00:03:55 Real life inside Iran

00:09:40 Wine tradition and private life

00:13:13 Military misread and war delusion

00:21:32 Media bias and missing experts

00:28:30 The mullah regime label

00:35:09 Minorities and national identity

00:40:03 Power factions and state structure

00:53:56 Closing critique of Iran coverage

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