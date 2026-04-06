Scientist Confirms Iran Is Unbeatable | Dr. Patrick Ringgenberg

Western views of Iran are deeply distorted. Patrick Ringgenberg, EPFL lecturer and longtime Iran researcher, discusses media bias, Iran’s social and religious complexity, failed regime change thinking, war misreading, internal power factions, and the gap between diaspora narratives and life inside Iran.
Links:
Patrick Ringgenberg
Website: https://patrickringgenberg.com/home/
Academia: https://unil.academia.edu/PatrickRinggenberg
Article: https://forumgeopolitica.com/fr/article/la-guerre-contre-liran-un-tournant-pour-teheran-et-lordre-international
Neutrality Studies substack:
https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and war assessment
00:03:55 Real life inside Iran
00:09:40 Wine tradition and private life
00:13:13 Military misread and war delusion
00:21:32 Media bias and missing experts
00:28:30 The mullah regime label
00:35:09 Minorities and national identity
00:40:03 Power factions and state structure
00:53:56 Closing critique of Iran coverage