Scientist EXPOSES Preparations for a Nuclear Holocaust | Prof. Ivana N. Hughes

Dr. Ivana Nikolić Hughes examines what nuclear weapons mean for human survival, drawing on research into radioactive contamination in the Marshall Islands. She explains explosive yields, persistent fallout, unequal radiation risks, and the potential for nuclear winter to devastate food production worldwide. In discussion, she addresses nuclear energy, North Korea, deterrence, disarmament, Western double standards, and artificial intelligence in nuclear command systems. Her central argument is that understanding the physical consequences must precede meaningful debate about security and political choices.Ivana's Links:Nuclear Age Peace Foundation: https://www.wagingpeace.org/Columbia University profile: https://www.chem.columbia.edu/content...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 What is at stake03:41 The destructive scale of nuclear weapons10:33 Nuclear testing and the Marshall Islands16:56 Radiation, contaminated food and unequal risks30:36 Nuclear winter and global starvation36:37 Q&A: nuclear energy and deterrence44:22 Disarmament and double standards59:18 Public opinion, AI and nuclear escalation
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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