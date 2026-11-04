Serbia's Earthquake Elections are NOT what you Think | Prof. Višeslav Simić

Note to enraged viewers: It is impossible to cover Serbia, the Balkans, or Yugoslavia without making people mad. I will ask more colleagues to come online over the next weeks to explain the situation from their vantage points. Please understand this as one of the perspectives on what is going on.Višeslav Simić joins Pascal to discuss Serbia’s political upheaval and the student movement challenging its established parties. Simić argues that anger over corruption united voters while leaving major disagreements over sovereignty and foreign policy unresolved. They examine grassroots organizing, allegations of outside influence, Kosovo, relations with Russia, and competing attitudes toward NATO and the European Union. Lottaz questions Simić’s interpretation of the movement’s leadership, while their exchange explores political representation, military neutrality and the uncertain prospects for lasting change.Višeslav's Links:Biographical interview with RTS (Serbian): https://www.rts.rs/lat/radio/radio-be...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Serbia’s political upheaval05:46 Rejecting the established parties13:24 Grassroots protest and outside influence17:47 Student leadership and sovereignty28:27 The Hague and competing political interpretations36:04 Beyond left and right43:06 The movement’s mandate and internal tensions50:09 Kosovo, neutrality and Serbia’s future

