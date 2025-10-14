Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Shocking U.S. Defeat: China's Rare Earth Checkmate Is NOT What Media Pretends.
Oct 14, 2025

Originally published on 13 Oct 2025.

While western media pretends the latest Chinese announcement about export licensing restrictions is all about the trade war with the US, the real story is all about weapons. After the US emptied its stockpiles in Ukraine and West Asia, Beijing now strikes the USA where it seriously hurts: the ability to replenish their armaments. The US is now in a serious pickle, and the fact that they deflect from this, tells a lot.

