SIPRI’s Biggest Failure: Why the West Can't Imagine Peace Anymore | Dr. Jan Oberg

Originally published on 25 Apr 2025.

Why is the West so hell-bent on solving all its problems through warfare? What happened to those lofty goals and ideals of peaceful coexistence in Europe and the world? What happened to the visions of non-violent international relations and Europe as a peace project?Dr. Oberg is a Danish Peace Researcher in Sweden who recently wrote a noteworthy Substack article about the ongoing deterioration of peace research Europe, specifically about the gradual transformation of “Peace” into “Security”, most notoriously exemplified by SIPRI, the “Stockholm International Peace Research Institute” which today more or less exclusively works on “security” rather than peace. In Memoriam: Jan Oberg and Pascal Lottaz dedicate this conversation to Alva Myrdal - who chaired the Commission that proposed the establishment of the SIPRI, the real peace research institute, with a vision in 1966 and in 1982 received the Nobel Peace Prize - and nuclear physicist Frank Barnaby, director of SIPRI 1971-1981, and advocate of nuclear abolition.Neutrality Studies Goods Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...Dr. Oberg's Substack Article on SIPRI: https://substack.com/home/post/p-1614...