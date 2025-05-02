Small States Forced Into Global Power Struggle | Dr. Asoka Bandarage

Originally published on 23 Apr 2025.

Will BRICS rescue small states from the predatory politics of the neocolonial West or is this just the latest itineration of yet another era of global „might makes right“?

Today I’m talking to Dr. Asoka Bandarage.

Dr. Bandarage is a Sri Lankan political scientist and the author of the book “Crisis in Sri Lanka and the World” in which she analyses colonial and neoliberal origins of her country’s economic and political problems. She that the same mechanisms keep much of the developing world in a state of poverty and constant internal struggle.

I talked to Dr. Bandarage nearly two years ago about her book, and today we want to do an update on what has been happening in and around South Asia and the uncertain promises of the new multipolar world for small states.