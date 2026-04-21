Strategic Defeat: Iran & Russia Destroying Western Hegemony | Col. Jacques Baud

Pascal Lottaz is joined by former Swiss intelligence officer and military analyst Colonel Jacques Baud for a discussion on EU sanctions against Baud, frozen bank access, legal appeals, and the wider effect on free speech. They then examine the Israel Iran war, Western military limits, Iran’s deterrence, the move from Cold War logic to civilizational conflict, and the deeper crisis in Western leadership and strategy.
Links:
Jacques Baud books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Jacques+Baud
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com
Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:08 EU sanctions and legal battle
00:15:15 Israel Iran war and Western limits
00:23:17 Cold War logic vs civilizational clash
00:32:16 Russophobia Iran and Western blind spots
00:44:04 Victory death and asymmetric warfare
00:49:08 Western leadership and strategic dead end
00:59:13 Books and closing