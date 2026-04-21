Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Strategic Defeat: Iran & Russia Destroying Western Hegemony | Col. Jacques Baud
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Strategic Defeat: Iran & Russia Destroying Western Hegemony | Col. Jacques Baud

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 21, 2026

Pascal Lottaz is joined by former Swiss intelligence officer and military analyst Colonel Jacques Baud for a discussion on EU sanctions against Baud, frozen bank access, legal appeals, and the wider effect on free speech. They then examine the Israel Iran war, Western military limits, Iran’s deterrence, the move from Cold War logic to civilizational conflict, and the deeper crisis in Western leadership and strategy.

Links:

Jacques Baud books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Jacques+Baud

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:08 EU sanctions and legal battle

00:15:15 Israel Iran war and Western limits

00:23:17 Cold War logic vs civilizational clash

00:32:16 Russophobia Iran and Western blind spots

00:44:04 Victory death and asymmetric warfare

00:49:08 Western leadership and strategic dead end

00:59:13 Books and closing

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