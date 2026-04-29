Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Strategic SUICIDE: The Iran TRAP That Ends US Hegemony | Prof. Steven Starr
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Strategic SUICIDE: The Iran TRAP That Ends US Hegemony | Prof. Steven Starr

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 29, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Professor Steven Starr about claims of US and Israeli failure in Iran, the drain on missile stocks, damage to bases, oil shock, and risks of wider war. They also discuss Gaza and Lebanon, religion inside US war politics, nuclear danger, Russia and Ukraine, drone warfare, and what modern conflict says about American military limits.

Links:

Nuclear Famine

https://nuclearfamine.org

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:35 US bases hit and missiles drained

00:04:42 Gaza Lebanon and civilian toll

00:06:19 Oil blockade and global fallout

00:14:02 Religion and war politics

00:18:48 Iran escalation and nuclear risk

00:25:27 Russia drone attacks and Europe risk

00:29:06 Drone warfare and US military weakness

00:39:39 Next moves and wider war danger

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