Strategic SUICIDE: The Iran TRAP That Ends US Hegemony | Prof. Steven Starr

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Professor Steven Starr about claims of US and Israeli failure in Iran, the drain on missile stocks, damage to bases, oil shock, and risks of wider war. They also discuss Gaza and Lebanon, religion inside US war politics, nuclear danger, Russia and Ukraine, drone warfare, and what modern conflict says about American military limits.
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Nuclear Famine
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:35 US bases hit and missiles drained
00:04:42 Gaza Lebanon and civilian toll
00:06:19 Oil blockade and global fallout
00:14:02 Religion and war politics
00:18:48 Iran escalation and nuclear risk
00:25:27 Russia drone attacks and Europe risk
00:29:06 Drone warfare and US military weakness
00:39:39 Next moves and wider war danger