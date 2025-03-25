Even as the USA has fundamentally changed its tune toward the lost Ukraine Proxy War, the UK and the EU are plowing on with relentless war rhetoric, misrepresenting what this calamity is about and how to end it. In an interview on Neutrality Studies, Lord Robert Skidelsky, a member of Britain’s House of Lords (the upper chamber of parliament) delivers a scathing critique tearing through the façade of moral righteousness that has long framed the continents policy. Instead of forging a path to peace, Western governments are trapped in an outdated mindset—clinging to illusions of power, righteousness, and global leadership that no longer align with geopolitical realities.

The Myth of Victory and the Fetish of Justice

From the outset, Lord Skidelsky denounces the British policy of supporting Ukraine “until victory” as dishonest and counterproductive. It was, he argues, a rhetorical commitment with no intention of being fulfilled. The repeated invocation of a “just and durable peace” is little more than political theater. In reality, the Western definition of justice—restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, extracting reparations, and prosecuting Russian leaders—makes peace unattainable. These demands are only enforceable after a total military defeat of Russia, which neither Britain nor its allies are able to achieve. Not even remotely.

This gap between rhetoric and reality exposes a dangerous mental framework surpassing the usual European hypocrisy. Western powers insist on peace, yet pursue it through escalation, sanctions, and endless arms shipments—all while avoiding a direct confrontation which they know would lead to unimaginable carnage on their own lands. The result is a proxy war, fought to the last Ukrainian, in the name of values that are inconsistently applied and strategically incoherent.

Europe’s Irrelevance and the American Pivot

The fact of the matter is Europe marginalized itself. Skidelsky correctly points out that once the US effectively abandoned the “Ukraine must win” script, the Europeans were left scrambling. With no seat at the diplomatic table and no contact with Russia for years, their role in shaping a settlement is negligible. The British and French fantasy of sending a “Coalition of the Willing” to enforce peace is, in his words, “madness”—a delusion born from irrelevance and desperation.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s reentry onto the scene threatens to shatter the European status quo. Though reviled for his unpredictability, Skidelsky credits Trump with forcing a necessary disruption. By questioning NATO and opening the door to a US-Russia dialogue, Trump may unwittingly offer the only real path to peace—one built on mutual concessions rather than unilateral punishment.

Imperial Hangovers and Strategic Myopia

Skidelsky doesn’t let history off the hook. He traces Europe’s moral arrogance to its imperial past, where power and lawmaking were second nature. The “we must” reflex—so prevalent in British Parliament—masks a loss of actual influence. Europe talks about values because it no longer has power, substituting moral posturing for strategic thinking. Worse, this moralism blinds policymakers to how NATO is perceived beyond its borders: not as a defensive alliance, but as the modern arm of Western imperialism.

The historian warns that this blindness, compounded by media uniformity and a defense-establishment echo chamber, risks prolonging the war and undermining Western credibility globally. It’s not that there are no dissenting voices; it’s that they are marginalized, censored, or dismissed as fringe—even within democratic societies that claim to cherish open debate.

Time for a Strategic Reckoning

What Skidelsky’s critique ultimately lays bare is a Western policy that is both ethically hollow and strategically flawed. The refusal to acknowledge Russia’s security concerns, the moral sanctimony of “justice” as a precondition for peace, and the delusion of European relevance—all these fuel a war that has no achievable endgame. If peace is truly the goal, it will require not just a change in tactics, but a radical rethinking of the narratives that underpin Western foreign policy. Until then, the war continues—not out of necessity, but out of habit.