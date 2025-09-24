Pascal’s Substack

Pascal’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pr's avatar
pr
Sep 24

Pascal, thanks for sharing this island of peace, humanity, common sense, cooperation. I shall return.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kautilya The Contemplator's avatar
Kautilya The Contemplator
8d

Dr. Roca’s article makes a compelling case for the historical value of Swiss neutrality and the pivotal role it played during the Cold War, particularly through the CSCE process and the Helsinki Final Act. The historical evidence he cites of Switzerland acting as mediator when superpower talks stalled, and the recognition of neutrality as a principle of European security strongly supports his argument that neutrality was not passive but an active tool of peace-building and influence. On this point, the article is very valid. Switzerland’s diplomatic weight during that period clearly demonstrates that small, neutral states can shape outcomes disproportionate to their size.

Where the argument is more debatable is in the assessment of neutrality’s “erosion” since the 1990s. It is true that sanctions on Iraq and later Russia represented a departure from the traditional concept of strict neutrality but critics might argue that in a globalized, rules-based order, neutrality cannot be as absolute as it once was. Switzerland’s integration into global institutions and economic networks naturally pressures it to align with collective measures, especially when violations of international law are at stake.

Still, Roca’s larger point that neutrality has strategic and moral value, and that abandoning it risks diminishing Switzerland’s diplomatic leverage is valid and highly relevant. In today’s multipolar world where great-power rivalry is intensifying, the presence of credible neutral mediators is arguably more essential than ever. Anchoring neutrality constitutionally, as he suggests, would ensure Switzerland remains a trusted actor in promoting dialogue, even if practical adjustments to neutrality will continue to be debated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Pascal Lottaz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture