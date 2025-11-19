Suing the USA for 70 Years of Interventionism | Ali Borhani

Originally published on 18 Nov 2025.
“The rule of law” is a fundamental concept to the modern West and especially to the United States. In fact, my guest today calls the U.S. “the most litigious nation on Earth” and asks why it is that while internally, the rule of law has an almost religious flavor to it, in the international realm, the U.S.—and Western nations more generally—behave as if rules are made for others only? I’ve got with me again Ali Borhani, a Geopolitical Strategist and the author of the FuturEaly Substack.Links:FuturEaly Substack: https://futurearly.substack.com/Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
