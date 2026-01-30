Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Sweden: The New Frontline Against Russia | Torbjörn Sassersson
Sweden: The New Frontline Against Russia | Torbjörn Sassersson

Jan 30, 2026

Originally published on Jan 29, 2026.

Is Sweden actually safer now that it has joined NATO, or has it just painted a target on its own back? With talk of American bases and a strange push for Greenland, one must to ask: is Scandinavia becoming the next war zone?Thorbjørn Sassersson is here to help with insights. He is an award-winning Swedish journalist who runs an independent news outlet.Links:Newsvoice: https://newsvoice.se/english/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

