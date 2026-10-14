Sweden's Terrible Nuclear Weapons Mistake | Mattias Forsgren

Mattias Forsgren joins Pascal to examine Sweden’s shift from neutrality to NATO and the risks of nuclear escalation in Europe. Drawing on his essay “Hegemonic Logic,” Forsgren argues that American power combines military pressure, financial influence and energy dependence. They discuss Nordic defence agreements, public debate, Cold War history and the limits of dissent. The conversation also explores Europe’s economic vulnerabilities, relations with Russia and China, and whether diplomacy can offer an alternative to confrontation and growing strategic dependence.Mattias's Links:Mattias Forsgren’s Substack: https://mattiasforsgre...Hegemonic Logic: https://mattiasforsgre...Dissidentpodden / Dissident Club: https://dissidentpodde...Michael Hudson conversation shared by Mattias: https://www.youtube.co...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Mattias Forsgren and the Dissident Club02:25 Hegemonic logic and nuclear coercion09:19 Sweden, NATO and the nuclear umbrella14:03 How Sweden’s security debate changed19:52 Neutrality, US bases and European autonomy32:42 Energy dependence and American leverage40:34 Dissent and Europe’s “Stockholm syndrome”43:42 China, diplomacy and possible alternatives
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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