Swiss Colonel EXPOSES Level of US/Israel Strategic Defeat | Col. Jacques Baud

The strategic discipline of Iran's military and governance structure is defeating the US/Israeli mass-bombing campaign. Iran establishes that no level of decapitation strikes can in fact degrade its ability to strike against targets in the region. With every passing day, the air-war of attrition tilts in favour of Tehran—albeit at a terrible human cost due to the intentional targeting of civilians by the Western powers. My guest, Colonel Jacques Baud, was a Colonel in the Swiss army, and, for many years, an intelligence officer. His analysis is everything the US missed before launching this insane folly.
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